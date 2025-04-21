Thunder crush Grizzlies, Celtics and Cavs open NBA playoffs with wins

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in the most lopsided game-one win in NBA playoff history on Sunday as reigning champions Boston and top seeds Cleveland opened the post-season with victories.

The Celtics, fueled by 30 points from Derrick White, defeated the Orlando Magic 103-86.

The Cavaliers, who beat out the Celtics for top seed in the Eastern Conference, downed the Miami Heat 121-100.

They were comfortable victories, but Western Conference top seeds Oklahoma City seized a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series in more emphatic style.

The Thunder's 51-point margin of victory was even more remarkable given that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his statistically worst performance of the season -- managing just 15 points, five assists and three rebounds.

But all of Oklahoma City's starters scored in double figures with Jalen Williams providing 20 points along with six assists and Aaron Wiggins contributing 21 points off the bench.

The win was the fifth largest ever in NBA playoff history and also a franchise record.

"We played to our identity," Gilgeous-Alexander said after the Thunder took a stranglehold on the contest with a 23-2 scoring run to open the second quarter.

"We were who we were all year in those minutes, and it's going to be the key to our success -- just be the true who we are."

Having topped the West with the best record in the league in the regular season, OKC had time to get ready for the playoffs while the Grizzlies fought their way in via the play-in tournament.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant finished with 17 points and vowed Memphis would bounce back.

"We'll never play that bad again," Morant said.

In Boston, star forward Jayson Tatum scored 17 points and finished the game despite a frightening fall under the basket in the fourth quarter that left him nursing a sore right wrist.

Tatum rose for a dunk and crashed to the court after he was hit by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- who was assessed a flagrant foul upon review.

Celtics faithful at TD Garden were delighted to see Tatum make his first three-pointer of the night soon after, but it was White who powered Boston's offense with seven of their 16 treys.

- 'Good response' -

Jaylen Brown, back for the post-season after battling knee trouble, scored 16 points and Payton Pritchard added 19 off the bench for Boston, who trailed by one after a nip and tuck first half but pulled away relentlessly after the break.

"Just a good response there in the second half," White said.

Paolo Banchero scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner added 23 points but no other Orlando player scored in double figures.

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Ty Jerome added 16 of his 28 in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers finally put away the determined Heat.

Miami, who advanced from the play-in tournament on Friday, trailed by 16 in the second quarter, but kept chipping away and were down by just eight midway through the fourth quarter.

Jerome, in his first playoff game, caught fire, making six of his seven shots in the final period to help Cleveland pull away for good.

"The thing that makes us special -- it can be anybody any night," Mitchell said, but added that plenty of work remains.

"We didn't accomplish anything," Mitchell said. "We just took care of our first job at home."

