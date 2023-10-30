Open Menu

Thuram Keeps Inter Top As Roma And 'traitor' Lukaku Are Beaten

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Marcus Thuram made sure that Inter Milan got revenge on Romelu Lukaku with the decisive goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Roma, which maintained his team's place at the summit of Serie A.

Inter lead fierce rivals Juventus by two points after Thuram guided home Federico Dimarco's low cross with nine minutes remaining at a pulsating, shrieking San Siro where his World Cup-winning father Lilian was watching on.

France forward Thuram was charged with filling the shoes of Lukaku who enraged fans, his old teammates and the club hierarchy by the way he eyed moves away to AC Milan and Juve, whilst Inter tried to secure a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer.

The 26-year-old is repaying the faith Simone Inzaghi has shown in him with five goals and as many assists in all competitions alongside Lukaku's former strike partner Lautaro Martinez.

"I don't think about those things, it was a league match," said Thuram on his role in replacing Lukaku.

"We wanted to take three points and we did. I scored and I helped the team win. I'm happy about that and I'm not interested in anything else."

Lukaku was given the promised hostile welcome from over 70,000 fans who consider him a traitor, with thousands of whistles making their way into the stadium despite police banning their distribution by Inter's hardcore supporters.

Even one-time friend Martinez barely looked at him as the two teams shook hands pre-match and ferocious chants calling Lukaku a "shit of a man" and a "son of a bitch" were frequently belted out.

Missing a host of starters and suspended coach Jose Mourinho, Roma tried but failed to hold off Inter and sit eighth on 14 points after barely creating anything all evening.

