Thwarted Thai PM candidate faces court case that could end career

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Thailand's thwarted election winner Pita Limjaroenrat said Wednesday he was confident he would "receive justice" after giving evidence in a court case that could see him barred from politics.

The Constitutional Court is considering whether the former leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) broke rules banning members of parliament from owning shares in media companies.

The 43-year-old has insisted he will run for office again, but if the court rules against him, he could be disqualified from parliament altogether.

MFP won the most seats in Thailand's May general election but Pita was blocked from becoming prime minister by conservative forces opposed to his reform agenda.

"I was satisfied with the procedures. I have testified as planned," he told reporters after giving evidence to the court, which is closed to media.

"I am confident that I will receive justice and I hope to work for the people."

On arriving at court earlier in the morning, Pita said he had no concerns about the case.

"I've been waiting for this day a long time so that I can communicate with others that I am confident of the truth," he said.