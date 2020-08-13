UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thyssenkrupp's Losses Widen On Virus Lockdowns

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:54 PM

Thyssenkrupp's losses widen on virus lockdowns

Beleaguered German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said Thursday that its losses widened in the third quarter as a result of plant closures related to the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Beleaguered German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said Thursday that its losses widened in the third quarter as a result of plant closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The steel-to-submarines group, already struggling before the pandemic hit, said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 678 million Euros ($800 million) in the three months to June.

That was much wider than a loss of 94 million euros a year earlier, but narrower than the 948-million-euro loss recorded in the preceding three months.

"Thyssenkrupp's performance in the first nine months of the current fiscal year was significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

"As a result of temporary plant closures at customers, production in many areas came almost to a halt at the start of the third quarter." Thyssenkrupp, which runs its business year from October to September, said that incoming orders fell to 6.7 billion euros in the third quarter from 10.2 billion euros a year earlier.

Thyssenkrupp said its materials and components business, a major supplier to the automotive industry, was particularly hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns that kept factories and dealerships closed for weeks on end.

The group also said it faced ongoing challenges in the steel business "in an already difficult general market environment." Thyssenkrupp's historic steel operations have long grappled with oversupply and competition from China.

However, the sale of its lucrative elevator unit for 17.2 billion euros in February will enable the group to book "significantly positive" net earnings for the year as a whole, Thyssenkrupp said.

"While we are now seeing signs of stabilisation, the forthcoming restructurings and cleaning up of the balance sheet will continue to weigh on earnings in the current quarter," said chief executive Martina Merz.

"With the proceeds from the elevator transaction we can now at last systematically address overdue measures," she said.

On the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday, Thyssenkrupp's shares were showing a loss of 15 percent.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business China German Sale Frankfurt February June September October Market From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week

34 seconds ago

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Complete Training On ..

9 minutes ago

Ski Dubai takes centre stage as it hosts DXB Snow ..

12 minutes ago

UK to Increase Pressure on US to Drop Single Malt ..

8 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern ..

8 minutes ago

SCO's development depends on youth participation i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.