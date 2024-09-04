Open Menu

Tiafoe, Fritz And Navarro Boost Home Hopes Of US Open Title Sweep

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro boost home hopes of US Open title sweep

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American US Open semi-final on Tuesday as compatriot Emma Navarro reached the women's last four to boost home hopes of a title sweep.

The 20th seed Tiafoe progressed when ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury in the third set of their quarter-final and quit in the fourth with the score at 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1.

Tiafoe also made the last four in 2022 while Fritz reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by defeating fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Navarro, playing in front of her home New York crowd, broke through to a maiden Slam semi-final by defeating Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5 after coming back from 5-1 down in the second set.

She will tackle world number two and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who brushed aside Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-2.

With Tiafoe and Fritz clashing on Friday, the US is guaranteed a home men's finalist for the first time since 2006 when Andy Roddick was defeated by Roger Federer.

Roddick remains the last American man to capture a Grand Slam when he claimed the 2003 US Open.

"It's not the way I wanted to win even if I'm happy to get through to the semi-finals," said Tiafoe of Dimitrov's injury.

"It was a very high-level match. You're going to see me against another American, it's going to be great.

"It will be the biggest match of our careers."

