Tiafoe, Fritz Target All-American US Open Semi-final

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz attempt to set up an all-American US Open semi-final on Tuesday and move closer to ending the country's 21-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion.

Both men were only five when Andy Roddick defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in the 2003 US Open final, a victory achieved on the cusp of the sport's domination by the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

However, with Federer long retired, Nadal injured and Djokovic, as well as modern-day superstar Carlos Alcaraz, knocked out early this year, the final Grand Slam of the season is wide open.

World number 20 Tiafoe is in the quarter-finals for the third successive year having made the semi-finals in 2022 where he lost in five sets to eventual champion Alcaraz.

On the way he defeated four-time champion Nadal in the last 16 while back in 2017, he famously pushed Federer to five sets in the first round.

"Grand Slams, two weeks, a lot going on," said Tiafoe.

"You can't get ahead of yourself and look at what could happen and things shaking out. Everyone is good, so it doesn't really matter who's in or who's not."

On Tuesday, under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights, the 26-year-old takes on Grigor Dimitrov who at 33 is the oldest man left in the draw.

The Bulgarian is seeking a second semi-final spot in New York after making the last four in 2019.

Back then, Dimitrov defeated Federer in the last-eight, ending the Swiss legend's US Open career before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Widely regarded as one of the finest players never to win a Grand Slam title, Dimitrov has yet to even make a final at the majors after 15 years of trying.

Fritz tackles fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev who was runner-up to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final where he gave up a two sets lead.

