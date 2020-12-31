Tianjin container freight index up 0.22 pct

(@FahadShabbir)

China Tianjin Container Freight Index (TCI), an indicator of northern China's international container freight rates, stood at 1783.80 points on Thursday, up 0.22 percent compared with the previous working day

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :China Tianjin Container Freight Index (TCI), an indicator of northern China's international container freight rates, stood at 1783.80 points on Thursday, up 0.22 percent compared with the previous working day.

The statistical samples of TCI cover 19 international shipping routes departing from the port of Tianjin to ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, America, Asia, and the Persian Gulf.

As a sub-index of the Tianjin Shipping Index, TCI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality.