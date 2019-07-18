UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tianjin Customs Sees More Ornamental Animals Into China

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into China

China has imported a total of 19,085 terrestrial ornamental animals through northern China's Tianjin Municipality in the first half of 2019, said local customs authorities

Tainjin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :China has imported a total of 19,085 terrestrial ornamental animals through northern China's Tianjin Municipality in the first half of 2019, said local customs authorities.

Imported ornamental animals via Tianjin was up 53.

2 percent over the same period last year, with the total number ranking first in China.

In order to ensure the biosafety, the animals have to be isolated for quarantine examination for 30 to 45 days. Measures have been adopted by the customs to ensure the welfare of the animals.

The introduction of terrestrial ornamental animals has helped enrich China's wildlife resources and boost tourism, according to the customs.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Same 2019

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

4 seconds ago

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

10 minutes ago

Feasibility consultants being hired for upgradatio ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Guards say they have seized a 'foreign tanker ..

3 minutes ago

Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey brands US move to bar Ankara from F-35 prog ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.