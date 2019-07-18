Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into China

China has imported a total of 19,085 terrestrial ornamental animals through northern China's Tianjin Municipality in the first half of 2019, said local customs authorities

Imported ornamental animals via Tianjin was up 53.

2 percent over the same period last year, with the total number ranking first in China.

In order to ensure the biosafety, the animals have to be isolated for quarantine examination for 30 to 45 days. Measures have been adopted by the customs to ensure the welfare of the animals.

The introduction of terrestrial ornamental animals has helped enrich China's wildlife resources and boost tourism, according to the customs.