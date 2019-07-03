Tianjin launches medical innovation center

(@FahadShabbir)

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality launched a medical innovation center for clinical research, according to local authorities.

The center will focus on clinical research on new medicines, analysis of biological samples, data management and other services, which was initiated by Asymchem, a medical company, with the support of Tianjin Municipal Science and Technology Commission and other local governmental sectors.

"The center aims to accelerate the development of new medicines through the innovation of clinical research and solve a series of problems including the lack of efficiency in experimental data collection," said Yang Rui, head of the center.

"As one of the first four innovation centers initiated by the municipality, the center will focus on the innovation of clinical research on medicines, which will help Tianjin become an important hub of new medicine development," said Zu Yanhui, deputy head of Tianjin Municipal Science and Technology Commission.