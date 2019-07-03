UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tianjin Launches Medical Innovation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Tianjin launches medical innovation center

North China's Tianjin Municipality launched a medical innovation center for clinical research, according to local authorities

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality launched a medical innovation center for clinical research, according to local authorities.

The center will focus on clinical research on new medicines, analysis of biological samples, data management and other services, which was initiated by Asymchem, a medical company, with the support of Tianjin Municipal Science and Technology Commission and other local governmental sectors.

"The center aims to accelerate the development of new medicines through the innovation of clinical research and solve a series of problems including the lack of efficiency in experimental data collection," said Yang Rui, head of the center.

"As one of the first four innovation centers initiated by the municipality, the center will focus on the innovation of clinical research on medicines, which will help Tianjin become an important hub of new medicine development," said Zu Yanhui, deputy head of Tianjin Municipal Science and Technology Commission.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Tianjin Hub

Recent Stories

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

9 minutes ago

Power Division collects record additional Rs 106 b ..

1 minute ago

China to unveil more measures to stabilize foreign ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation drive begins in Multan

1 minute ago

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.