Tianjin's Cauliflower Seeds Help Address Local Industrial Bottlenecks In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Tianjin's cauliflower seeds help address local industrial bottlenecks in Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In recent years, Tianjin's cauliflower seed exports to Pakistan have accounted for over 70 percent of Pakistan's annual planting, helping to address bottlenecks in the local cauliflower industry.

Chinese seed varieties are favored by local farmers. Even poor farmers with small farming lands can almost double their harvest on the same land compared to local varieties, giving them both more produce to sell and a better price in the market.

These cauliflower seeds are cultivated by a research team from Tianjin, and the cauliflower varieties from Tianjin have been promoted on more than 1 million mu (about 67,000 hectares) across Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Xinhua reported.

What began in the greenhouses of Tianjin has taken root in the fields of Punjab, offering farmers new tools to fight climate change, secure livelihoods, and build a better future.

These seeds are a symbol of how China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation, under the framework of the SCO, is cultivating resilience and prosperity across communities.

