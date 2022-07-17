UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) The Chinese Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft has successfully undocked from China's Tiangong orbital station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The undocking took place at 10:59 on Sunday (02:59 GMT), CMSA said, adding that the spacecraft is in good condition and will enter the Earth's atmosphere soon.

The Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft has been on the Tiangong station since September 21 of last year, when it delivered food, equipment, and water, as well as New Year's gifts, for the crew of the Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft, which returned to Earth in April, after a six-month long mission.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station's main module (Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April, 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong (or "Heavenly Palace") orbital station.

China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit this year.

