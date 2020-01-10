UrduPoint.com
Tibet Average Temperature Up 0.4 Degrees Celsius Every Decade

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

The "roof of the world" has become warmer and wetter over the past 39 years, according to the climate center in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The "roof of the world" has become warmer and wetter over the past 39 years, according to the climate center in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Data from the Climate Bulletin of Tibet in 2019, released Thursday, shows that during the 1981-2019 period, the region's annual average temperature rose 0.

4 degrees Celsius every 10 years, while the annual precipitation was up 11.1 mm on average in a decade.

The average temperature of Tibet in 2019 was 5.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees higher than in normal years. The average precipitation was 468.4 mm last year, close to normal years' 460.2 mm.

Ma Pengfei, an official with the climate center, said that in the context of global warming, the warming effect is more significant in the high-altitude Qinghai-Tibet Plateau than in other regions.

