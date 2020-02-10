UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tibet Beefs Up Meat Supply Amid Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Tibet beefs up meat supply amid epidemic

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has taken measures to beef up meat supply to meet the market demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has taken measures to beef up meat supply to meet the market demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said.

Tibet has imported about 1,000 tonnes of frozen pork and 200 tonnes of frozen beef from the northwestern Chinese city of Lanzhou, according to the regional department of commerce.

Among the total, about 360 tonnes of meat has been put into storage as of Feb. 7 and the remaining meat will arrive in warehouses in late February.

The batch of meat will be distributed to vegetable markets and company canteens in Lhasa as well as to other cities in Tibet.

Tibet has now 82,000 tonnes of staple food and 2,000 tonnes of meat in reserve. Another 3,000 tonnes of frozen meat will be imported to the region from other as in China.

Related Topics

China Company Lhasa Lanzhou February Market Commerce From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

19 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

19 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

22 minutes ago

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

28 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Malian Authorities to Take Grea ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.