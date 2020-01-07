UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tibet Builds, Upgrades 43,000 Km Of Rural Roads In 5 Yrs

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:36 PM

Tibet builds, upgrades 43,000 km of rural roads in 5 yrs

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has built or renovated a total of 43,400 km of rural roads over the past five years, local authorities said Tuesday

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has built or renovated a total of 43,400 km of rural roads over the past five years, local authorities said Tuesday.

The regional government has invested 95.7 billion Yuan (around 13.7 billion U.S.

Dollars) over the period in paving modern roads to 2,276 villages, according to the regional transport department. Among the 74 counties in Tibet, all except Medog have been connected to passenger transport services.

Another 2,000 km of rural roads will be added by the end of 2020, the department said, adding that all the towns, as well as 80 percent of the villages, will have passenger transport services by then.

Related Topics

China 2020 All Government Billion

Recent Stories

“Thrashing someone cannot be defended,” says S ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian army braces for military campaign in Aleppo ..

21 seconds ago

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's ..

24 seconds ago

Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman S ..

26 seconds ago

Ten Yemeni Servicemen Killed as Houthis Launch Bal ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir journalists demand immedia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.