Tibet Completes Renovation Of 43,600 Dilapidated Houses

Tibet completes renovation of 43,600 dilapidated houses

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has completed the renovation of 43,600 dilapidated houses, local authorities said

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has completed the renovation of 43,600 dilapidated houses, local authorities said.

Tibet has subsidized about 788 million Yuan (over 112 million U.S.

Dollars) for the renovation of dilapidated houses from 2016 to 2019, according to the regional department of housing and urban-rural development.

Those beneficiaries include registered poverty-stricken households, households enjoying the minimum living guarantee, and households of impoverished people with disabilities.

The rebuilding of dilapidated houses has improved the living conditions of farmers and herdsmen, and laid a solid foundation for the elimination of absolute poverty in the region, according to the department.

