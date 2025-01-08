Tibet Earthquake Displaces Thousands Of People, Kills At Least 126
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) More than 46,000 people were displaced after a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Xigaze in China’s southern Tibet region, state media reported on Wednesday.
The earthquake struck Xigaze in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the local name for Tibet, at 9.05 a.m. local time (0105GMT) on Tuesday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
At least 126 people were killed due to the earthquake, while 407 trapped people were rescued alive.
Some 14,000 search and rescue personnel aided by People’s Liberation Army soldiers, which have deployed choppers and drones as well, continued their work on Wednesday to look for survivors.
Authorities set up 187 relocation and resettlement sites with 3,705 tents, providing shelter for 46,525 individuals, the daily Global Times reported.
At least 3,609 houses collapsed, according to the city government of Xigaze.
The epicenter of the earthquake was Tsogo Township in Dingri County, which has 27 villages and around 6,900 people within a 20-km (12.4-mi) radius of the epicenter.
