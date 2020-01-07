UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tibet Invests More On Ecological Protection In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

Tibet invests more on ecological protection in 2019

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region strengthened ecological protection with more investment earmarked for 2019, according to the ongoing third session of the 11th People's Congress of the region

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region strengthened ecological protection with more investment earmarked for 2019, according to the ongoing third session of the 11th People's Congress of the region.

There was a 20-percent growth of investment in ecological protection in 2019, said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government, in the government work report delivered Tuesday at the session.

Dubbed as the "world's third pole," Tibet is one of the regions with the best environmental quality in the world.

In 2019, various types of ecological compensation, awards and subsidies totalled 9.77 billion Yuan (1.4 billion U.S. Dollars). The regional government designated 17 counties, 213 towns and 2,373 villages as key ecological security barrier areas for strict ecological supervision, Qizhala said.

In 2019, 4,058 people moved out of extremely high altitude areas, and 86,667 hectares of afforestation coverage was added in Tibet.

Qizhala said the region will continue carrying out a strict ecological protection mechanism, tightening supervision on resource exploitation and improving ecological protection and restoration efforts in protecting the region's forests, grasslands, wetlands and biodiversity, building ecological safety barriers and curbing desertification and soil erosion.

"The year 2020 is the final year of the country's 13th Five-Year Plan. Tibet will make sure all major ecological protection tasks meet the targets," Qizhala said.

He said the region will start the building of the Tibet part of the planned Sanjiangyuan National Park this year, which is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

Related Topics

World China Congress 2019 2020 All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Philippines' 2019 inflation settles at 2.5 pct, wi ..

2 minutes ago

SpaceX to Conduct Crew Dragon's In-Flight Abort Te ..

2 minutes ago

Henman calls Evans 'world class' as Britain win ag ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end up 1.6% on US rallies, yen's fall ..

24 minutes ago

Unanimous stance of political parties on national ..

24 minutes ago

Top seed Bencic stunned in Shenzhen Open first rou ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.