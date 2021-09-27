UrduPoint.com

Tibet Museum Receives 12 Antiquities, Artworks Retrieved From Overseas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

Tibet Museum receives 12 antiquities, artworks retrieved from overseas

A collection of 12 antiquities and artworks retrieved from overseas has been allocated to the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to a teleconference Monday

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:A collection of 12 antiquities and artworks retrieved from overseas has been allocated to the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to a teleconference Monday.

Starting in March, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has tracked and identified these items as being illegally trafficked overseas and lodged a request for their repatriation. After a series of procedures, the 12 cultural items were returned and delivered to Beijing in July.

Following examination, experts determined that the earliest items date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and show classic features of southwestern culture in Chinese history, along with high historical, artistic and scientific values.

Related Topics

China Lhasa Beijing March July From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

3 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

11 minutes ago
 Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit ..

Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge - Reports

4 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan for ensuring food commodities at p ..

CM Mahmood Khan for ensuring food commodities at prescribed rates

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to engage IMF to broaden economic d ..

Govt committed to engage IMF to broaden economic development in country: Khusro

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.