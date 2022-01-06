UrduPoint.com

Tibet Receives Over 41 Mln Visitors In 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 03:32 PM

Tibet receives over 41 mln visitors in 2021

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region received 41.5 million visitors in 2021, according to local authorities

LHASA, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region received 41.5 million visitors in 2021, according to local authorities.

Tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 44.1 billion Yuan (around 6.9 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Tibet is a popular tourist destination with rich ethnic culture and scenic beauty, and local authorities have been striving to bolster the tourism industry in the region.

The plateau region now has more than 100 high-rated tourist attractions, over 2,700 tourism enterprises and more than 2,300 home-stay locations.

During the 2016-2020 period, Tibet received around 150 million tourists from home and abroad, generating tourism revenue of some 212.6 billion yuan.

Related Topics

China Congress From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 7: COVID-19 SOPs for squads finalized

PSL 7: COVID-19 SOPs for squads finalized

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan tea exports earned 1.3 bln USD in 2021

Sri Lankan tea exports earned 1.3 bln USD in 2021

10 seconds ago
 Rare snow in Tokyo blankets shrines, cancels fligh ..

Rare snow in Tokyo blankets shrines, cancels flights

12 seconds ago
 China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infect ..

China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections

14 seconds ago
 Offices of 5 Broadcasters Ransacked, 1 Employee In ..

Offices of 5 Broadcasters Ransacked, 1 Employee Injured in Kazakhstan's Almaty - ..

2 minutes ago
 Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical suppl ..

Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.