Tibet starts comprehensive automatic meteorological observation

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Comprehensive automatic meteorological observation started in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

With comprehensive automatic meteorological observation introduced, the scheduled manual observation and daily shifts are canceled, but manual observation for emergencies will continue in the region.

According to the region's meteorological bureau, the observation workload will be reduced by about 30 percent but the frequency of automated observation is about four to eight times higher than that of manual observation.