Open Menu

Tibetan Govt-in-exile Separatist Political Group: China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Tibetan govt-in-exile separatist political group: China

The so-called "Tibetan government-in-exile" is entirely a separatist political group, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The so-called "Tibetan government-in-exile" is entirely a separatist political group, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

"It is an illegal organization that violates China's Constitution and laws. No country in the world recognizes it," he said during a regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

He said that when it comes to the contact and talks‚ between the Chinese Central Government and the 14th Dalai Lama, policy of the Chinese side is consistent and clear.

"The key is that the 14th Dalai Lama must have a complete reflection on and thoroughly correct its political propositions," he added.

In response to a question about the meeting of US congressional delegation with Dalai Lama in Indian city of Dharamdhala, he said that administration there.

Will you be commenting also on the visit of the US congressional delegation to Dharamshala, he said, "We made clear China's position on the related issues previously."

Lin Jian said that the Chinese government's position on Xizang-related issues is consistent and clear. Xizang's affairs are China's internal affairs, which brook no external interference.

The Chinese side urges the US to fully recognize the importance and high sensitivity of Xizang-related issues, earnestly respect the core interests of China, abide by the commitments it has made to China on Xizang-related issues, he added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

India World China Visit Jian Government

Recent Stories

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister t ..

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..

2 minutes ago
 Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets ..

Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..

28 minutes ago
 Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 chil ..

Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees

28 minutes ago
 415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP ..

415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

28 minutes ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

28 minutes ago
 Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class ..

Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business ..

2 minutes ago
realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Avai ..

Realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Available for XXXX

54 minutes ago
 District admin launches operation to check transpo ..

District admin launches operation to check transport fares

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to police employees

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical p ..

Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical products re-affirms its contrib ..

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branc ..

IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Eight brick kilns owner booked

Eight brick kilns owner booked

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World