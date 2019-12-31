UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tibet's Civil Aviation Receives Over 5 Mln Passengers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:58 PM

Tibet's civil aviation receives over 5 mln passengers

The annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region exceeded 5.72 million in 2019, up 7.57 percent year on year, according to the Tibet branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Tuesday

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region exceeded 5.72 million in 2019, up 7.57 percent year on year, according to the Tibet branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Tuesday.

As of Dec. 30, Tibet's civil aviation saw 52,631 flights and freight throughout of 43,383 tonnes in the year.

In 2019, Tibet's civil aviation opened nine new air routes. The region now has five airports and 11 airlines operating a total of 101 routes, enabling convenient connections between Tibet and 51 cities.

Related Topics

China 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on social media

5 minutes ago

Pakistan women's cricket in 2019

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to achieve dig ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's headline inflation hits record low in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan reports warmest year in over 7 decades

2 minutes ago

Govt ready for 'meaningful' talks with opposition ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.