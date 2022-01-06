(@FahadShabbir)

LHASA, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has constructed 120,000 km of highways, according to the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet.

Limited by geographical conditions, technology and funds, transportation was once one of the main bottlenecks restricting the region's economic and social development.

The region has invested significantly in infrastructure in recent years. Last year, the central government invested a total of 27.7 billion Yuan (about 4.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the construction of transportation networks in the region, according to the regional transport department.

Tibet is continuing its efforts to carry forward highway, railway, and air transport projects.