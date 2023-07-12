Ticketmaster Says Postponing Tickets for Taylor Swift Concert in France

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ticketmaster said it is postponing the sale of tickets to a concert of US musician Taylor Swift in France due to an issue with a third-party vendor, following a number of other snafus involving the artist's Eras Tour.

"Ticket sales for Taylor Swift | Eras Tour in France are postponed and tickets are still available," Ticketmaster said in a statement via its French-language Twitter account on Tuesday.

Sales this morning were disrupted by an issue with a third-party vendor, which is working to address the issue as soon as possible, the statement said.

Ticketmaster also said it immediately began putting queues on hold once problems were detected.

Any codes not used to buy tickets today, according to the statement, remain valid and fans previously selected to participate in ticket sales will be directly notified of the new sale date.

Ticketmaster's site also crashed in November amid an extremely high demand for Eras Tour tickets. The situation led to US lawmakers probing Ticketmaster and the broader ticket sales industry over monopoly concerns.

Last month, Swift also accidentally swallowed a bug on stage during a concert in Chicago.

Swift is scheduled to play in Paris and Lyons, France in May and June of 2024 as part of the European leg of the Eras Tour, according to a Calendar shared by the musician.

Other scheduled venues include Wembley Stadium in London and the Olympiastadion in Munich.