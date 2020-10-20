UrduPoint.com
Tidal Wave Alert On Alaska Coast After 7.5 Richter Scale Quake - US Tsunami Centers

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

Tidal Wave Alert on Alaska Coast After 7.5 Richter Scale Quake - US Tsunami Centers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The US government has issued a warning about possible tsunamis, or giant tidal waves, following a 7.5 earthquake recorded under the sea off the southwest coast of Alaska, the US Tsunami Warning Centers said.

"Magnitude 7.5 [on the Richter scale] depth 25 miles. Location 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska [at] 4:54 pm [Eastern Time]. Latitude 54 degrees 7 minutes, Longitude 159 degrees 6 minutes," the Tsunami Warning Centers said on Monday.

