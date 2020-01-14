UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Footage Spurs Hope For Thai Big Cat Population

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats.

The species has teetered on the brink of extinction across the Mekong region due to deforestation and demand for its striking pelts and body parts in traditional medicine.

But a pocket of forest split between Thailand and Myanmar -- known as the Dawna Tenasserim -- has become a holdout for the big cat.

Sightings of wild tigers are rare, but Thailand remains "one of the last strongholds" for them in Southeast Asia, WWF said Monday.

Camera traps placed in Thailand's Mae Wong National Park in western Kamphaeng Phet province captured in late December a tiger circling a dead wild gaur, known to be the world's largest bovine.

"Even for tigers, killing a gaur is not an easy task," WWF-Thailand's Rungnapa Phoonjampa said, explaining the existence of large forest prey is a good sign for the health and survival of the area's tigers.

WWF has been tracking the tiger -- named "MKM8" -- since 2014.

Over the course of two weeks, the tiger returned to the gaur to feed.

The national park is a part of Thailand's tiger recovery plan, which includes trying to increase the population of large prey like gaur and sambar.

The park sits within the 18 million-hectare Dawna Tenasserim, which WWF says houses about eight different cat species that range from vulnerable to critically endangered.

Other rare species recorded there include the Asiatic golden cat and the leopard cat.

WWF estimates about 180-220 tigers survive in Dawna Tenasserim, considered a sizable population with less than 4,000 remaining in the wild globally.

Related Topics

Dead World Thailand Split Male Kamphaeng Phet Myanmar December Gold From Asia

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

18 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

26 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.