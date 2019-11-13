Tiger kills old man in mountainous area of Battagram

(@FahadShabbir)

Battagram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) Sultan Muhammad, a 70-year-old was attacked and killed by a tiger in mountainous area of Malangabad at late last night.

According to details, the old man woke up for midnight prayer and was busy in making preparation outside house when a tiger attacked on him.

Locals hearing voices of roaring and crying rushed towards the incident site for help but Sultan Muhammad died on the spot before they reached.

Eyewitness said that the dead body was badly mutilated in the attack.