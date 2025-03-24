Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

(@Abdulla99267510)

Although he does not directly name Vanessa Trump, Woods shares her photos

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Tiger Woods on Monday confirmed the ties with Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods finally disclosed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

The media reports about their friendship have been circulating for the past five months.

But Woods has now acknowledged their relationship through a social media post.

Although he did not directly name Vanessa Trump, Woods shared her photos and wrote, "Life is better with you, and I look forward to the journey ahead. Please respect my privacy,".

It may be mentioned here that Tiger Woods remained unmarried since his 2010 divorce, while Vanessa Trump ended her 12-year marriage with Donald Trump Jr. in 2018.

Following Woods' announcement, social media has been flooded with fan reactions and speculation.