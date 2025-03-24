Tiger Woods Confirms Ties With Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-wife Vanessa Trump
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 03:35 PM
Although he does not directly name Vanessa Trump, Woods shares her photos
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) Tiger Woods on Monday confirmed the ties with Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods finally disclosed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.
The media reports about their friendship have been circulating for the past five months.
But Woods has now acknowledged their relationship through a social media post.
Although he did not directly name Vanessa Trump, Woods shared her photos and wrote, "Life is better with you, and I look forward to the journey ahead. Please respect my privacy,".
It may be mentioned here that Tiger Woods remained unmarried since his 2010 divorce, while Vanessa Trump ended her 12-year marriage with Donald Trump Jr. in 2018.
Following Woods' announcement, social media has been flooded with fan reactions and speculation.
Recent Stories
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..
Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..
Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?
Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April
Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
More Stories From World
-
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured49 minutes ago
-
Germany survive Italy scare to make Nations League semi-finals49 minutes ago
-
US-Russia talks on Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia49 minutes ago
-
Two ex-police officers arrested over Mexico 'mass killing site'1 hour ago
-
Venezuelans flown home as US deportation flights resume1 hour ago
-
Markets fluctuate as traders prepare for 'Liberation Day'1 hour ago
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Consulate to mark Pakistan day; Quaid's motto stressed2 hours ago
-
Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Meets Canadian Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to leave by April 243 hours ago
-
Asian markets fluctuate as traders prepare for 'Liberation Day'3 hours ago
-
Jimenez at the double as Mexico down Panama3 hours ago