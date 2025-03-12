Open Menu

Tiger Woods Has Surgery For Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar's comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his glittering career.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in a post on X.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon."

Woods added a comment from Stucken, who said the surgery "went smoothly and we expect a full recovery".

Woods concluded: "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Woods gave no timetable for his possible return from his latest debilitating injury.

However the recovery time from an Achilles rupture can often last several months, which would almost certainly rule Woods out from playing in any of this season's majors if his latest injury follows the same timeframe.

The 15-time major champion hasn't teed it up in a tournament since the Open Championship last July.

After another back surgery in September he did play alongside 15-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship family event in Florida in December.

