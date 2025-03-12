Tiger Woods Has Surgery For Ruptured Achilles Tendon
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar's comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his glittering career.
"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in a post on X.
"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon."
Woods added a comment from Stucken, who said the surgery "went smoothly and we expect a full recovery".
Woods concluded: "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Woods gave no timetable for his possible return from his latest debilitating injury.
However the recovery time from an Achilles rupture can often last several months, which would almost certainly rule Woods out from playing in any of this season's majors if his latest injury follows the same timeframe.
The 15-time major champion hasn't teed it up in a tournament since the Open Championship last July.
After another back surgery in September he did play alongside 15-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship family event in Florida in December.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From World
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon4 minutes ago
-
Zara owner Inditex posts record annual profit14 minutes ago
-
Iran sends 500-ton humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon14 minutes ago
-
Traces of Neanderthal habitation discovered in Qamari Cave in Iran's Khorramabad15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's defense minister meets Saudi counterpart34 minutes ago
-
Cambodia spots 5th newborn rare Mekong River dolphin in 202534 minutes ago
-
Silk Road art treasures from Gansu exhibited in Beijing35 minutes ago
-
EU says to respond to US steel tariffs with 'countermeasures' from April 144 minutes ago
-
'Stranded' astronauts closer to coming home after next ISS launch44 minutes ago
-
Bahraini Minister of Finance receives Saudi Ambassador44 minutes ago
-
Islamic Affairs Ministry Concludes Quran Competition in Guinea45 minutes ago
-
Minsk International Book Fair to open today54 minutes ago