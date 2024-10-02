Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Detroit's Tarik Skubal pitched six scoreless innings and the Tigers held off a late fightback to beat Houston 3-1 on Tuesday as the Major League Baseball playoffs began.

The visiting Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three American League wildcard series, which continues Wednesday in Houston.

Skubal, a 27-year-old left-hander, struck out six while allowing four hits and a walk in his first playoff start.

The American was the first pitcher to complete a pitching Triple Crown sweep in a full season since 2011, leading the AL with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts and a 2.39 earned-run average.

"Skub was Skub," Detroit catcher Jake Rogers said. "He has been electric. He has been in the zone. He has challenged guys all year. It was awesome."

Houston produced drama in the bottom of the ninth inning, pushing across a run and loading the bases before Jason Heyward flew out to first baseman Spencer Torkelson to end the game.

"That ninth inning was crazy," Rogers said. "But we got through it and got the win."

Tiger batters tagged Houston left-hander Framber Valdez for three runs off seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Detroit opened the scoring in the second when Wenceel Perez singled, took second base when Torkelson walked, advanced on a fielder's choice and scored on a Rogers single.

Trey Sweeney followed with a single to score Parker Meadows from second and Matt Vierling then singled to score Rogers from third.

The Tigers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh but faced another in the ninth.

Jordan Alvarez doubled, pinch-runner Zach Dezenzo took third on an Alex Bregman single and scored on Yainer Diaz's single.

Jeremy Pena advanced the runners on a sacrifice bunt and reliever Beau Brieske issued a two-out walk to Chas McCormick to load the bases before Heyward's game-ending out.

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who 10 years ago became Houston's manager and guided the Astros to a World Series crown in 2017, now manages the upstart Tigers, who are making their first playoff trip since 2014.

The Astros, seeking a second MLB crown in three seasons, went 4-2 against the Tigers this year but they had not met since mid-June.

Other wildcard series openers later Tuesday include Kansas City at Baltimore in the AL, with the host Orioles seeking their first playoff victory since 2014.

In the National League, the New York Mets will visit Milwaukee and the San Diego Padres will play host to the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta left NL Triple Crown pitcher Chris Sale off the roster for the series against the Padres. The 35-year-old left-hander didn't pitch in a must-win game Monday to make the playoffs due to back spasms in a season where he led the NL with 18 wins, 225 strikeouts and a 2.38 ERA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have NL first-round byes while the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have AL first-round byes.

js/bb