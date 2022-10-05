Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right

Copenhagen, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right.

"I have today informed the queen that elections to the Folketing (parliament) will be held," the Social Democratic leader told a press conference.

In office since June 2019, Frederiksen had to call elections by June 2023, under the Danish system.

But she had faced an ultimatum from a small party propping up her minority government demanding that she call elections before parliament's first debate on October 6 after reconvening from the summer break on Tuesday.

Recent polls give the "red bloc" of several left-wing parties, led by the Social Democrats, between 47 and 50 percent of the vote, compared to 49 to 50 percent for the "blue bloc", which includes the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party and three nationalist right-wing parties.