Tightening Of Visa Requirements For Tunisians Could Be Revised, Macron Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:00 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed visa restrictions with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, suggesting that the current measures could be revised, the Tunisian presidential office informs.

The telephone talks were held on Saturday. President Saied expressed regret over France's decision to tighten visa requirements for Tunisian citizens and said that the issue of illegal migration can only be solved with a "new approach."

In his turn, Macron said that the visa restrictions "could be reviewed," according to the Tunisian presidential office.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that Paris was tightening the requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

According to Attal, the move came in response to a lack of cooperation from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.

Commenting on the decision, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that the tightening of visa requirements was unjustified.

