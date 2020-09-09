Tighter socialising rules in England after virus spike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The UK government on Wednesday sets out tighter rules on social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with concern mounting at rising infection rates among the young.

The law in England will change from next week to reduce the number of people who can gather socially from 30 to six, with some exemptions.

A new public information campaign was also launched to emphasise the importance of hand washing, the use of face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

"We need to act now to stop the virus spreading," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in comments before an expected news conference later Wednesday.

More than 41,500 people confirmed to have coronavirus have died in Britain, the worst toll in Europe.

The death rate has now fallen to its lowest level since mid-March.

But as in other parts of Europe, cases are increasing, with almost 3,000 daily infections reported in recent days, and concern the outbreak is slipping out of control.

Johnson's office said medical and scientific advisers had agreed that "urgent action is needed", while police had also asked for the rules to be simplified.

Current guidelines stipulate that people must not socialise outside in a group of more than six people from different households.

But the law actually puts that limit at 30 in private spaces.

From Monday, this will be reduced to six, except for large families, weddings, funerals, organised team sports, workplaces and educational settings.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News television in an interview: "Abiding by these rules is absolutely vital to protect life.

"We've seen the increase in the number of cases, sadly, in the last few days. We've seen that across Europe, there's a second wave that many countries have experienced."