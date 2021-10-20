UrduPoint.com

Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't Of New Airstrikes In Mekelle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Wednesday that the Ethiopian air force attacked the region's capital city of Mekelle again, two days after a previous airstrike.

On Monday, the TPLF said the Ethiopian military conducted an air strike on Mekelle, which reportedly resulted in three deaths. The Ethiopian government later confirmed the attack.

"(Ethiopian Prime Minister) #AbiyAhmed's Air Force has once again targeted a residential quarters in #Mekelle causing injury to civilians and harm to property," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that Washington is "looking into" the airstrikes in Mekelle and is concerned about the increasing violence in the region. The TPLF reported an increase in attacks by the Ethiopian army last week.

The conflict between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government has continued since last November, when Addis Ababa accused Tigray of attacking a local military base, and launched an offensive. Neighboring Eritrea supported the government forces.

