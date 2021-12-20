Tigray Leader Asks UN to Impose No-Fly Zone on Province, Arms Embargo on Ethiopia, Eritrea

Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) chief Debretsion Gebremichael on Monday sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the world body to establish of a no-fly zone over Tigray and impose arms embargoes on Ethiopia and Eritrea to protect civilians from the ongoing violence

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) chief Debretsion Gebremichael on Monday sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the world body to establish of a no-fly zone over Tigray and impose arms embargoes on Ethiopia and Eritrea to protect civilians from the ongoing violence.

"We call for immediate action to fulfill the responsibility to protect, including establishing a no-fly zone for hostile flights of aircraft and drones over Tigray except for humanitarian and civil purposes (and) imposing an arms embargo on Ethiopia and Eritrea," Debretsion said in the letter.

United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that the United Nations was studying the content of the letter.

Debretsion said in the letter that he had ordered the units of the Tigray Army positioned outside of the Tigray borders to withdraw immediately.

"We trust that our bold act of withdrawal will be a decisive opening for peace," he said.

Debretsion said the areas of Tigray close to Eritrea remain under "violent and abusive" occupation with an ongoing ethnic cleansing in Western Tigray.

Debretsion also said he hoped the UN Security Council will use every measure to end the occupation and annexation of Tigray and stop the severe human rights abuses there.

"We propose that the Security Council establishes a mechanism to ensure the immediate and verifiable cessation of all forms of hostilities, the total withdrawal of all external forces, including Eritrean armed forces and Amhara Special Forces, and militia from all Tigray parts," he said.

Debretsion pointed out that the hostilities in Tigray have resulted in an imposed starvation and expressed disappointment that the United Nations has not found a way to assist the people in need.

"We propose an airbridge and/or humanitarian corridor to Tigray under a de-militarized route," he said.

Debretsion also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Tigray to be followed by negotiations and asked Guterres and the UN Security Council to back this process.

Since its beginning in November 2020, the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray has claimed thousands of lives and displaced over 2 million people. According to rights groups, thousands of civilians have been detained and arrested without charge, kept in poor conditions, tortured, and deprived of basic rights.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Council decided to launch an international investigation into alleged human rights abuses by all parties in the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.