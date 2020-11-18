UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigray Offensive 'Law Enforcement Operation,' No Mediation Needed - Ethiopian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Tigray Offensive 'Law Enforcement Operation,' No Mediation Needed - Ethiopian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Ethiopian government sees its offensive in the northern Tigray region as a law enforcement operation, not a civil war, and is not seeking any foreign interference, ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik in an interview.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. The ensuing clashes prompted international fears of a new civil war in the country.

"This matter is entirely a domestic affair that is being well taken care of by the government and people of Ethiopia.

So far, our government has never asked for any kind of international support of any kind ... The international community must understand what is going on the ground; it is not civil war, it is a law enforcement operation. There is no need for [foreign] intervention," Tegenu said.

The hostilities in Tigray, meanwhile, have already pushed over 27,000 Ethiopian refugees to cross into neighboring Sudan, according to UN data. Tigray rebels' weekend rocket attacks across the border into the capital of Eritrea, in turn, have further contributed to concerns about the conflict's spillover into the entire Horn of Africa. The TPLF accuses Eritrea of helping Addis Ababa with attacks on the region.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Russia Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan November Border Government Refugee

Recent Stories

NAB files reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqb ..

20 seconds ago

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

26 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

7 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

7 minutes ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.