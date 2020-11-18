Tigray Offensive 'Law Enforcement Operation,' No Mediation Needed - Ethiopian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Ethiopian government sees its offensive in the northern Tigray region as a law enforcement operation, not a civil war, and is not seeking any foreign interference, ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik in an interview.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. The ensuing clashes prompted international fears of a new civil war in the country.

"This matter is entirely a domestic affair that is being well taken care of by the government and people of Ethiopia.

So far, our government has never asked for any kind of international support of any kind ... The international community must understand what is going on the ground; it is not civil war, it is a law enforcement operation. There is no need for [foreign] intervention," Tegenu said.

The hostilities in Tigray, meanwhile, have already pushed over 27,000 Ethiopian refugees to cross into neighboring Sudan, according to UN data. Tigray rebels' weekend rocket attacks across the border into the capital of Eritrea, in turn, have further contributed to concerns about the conflict's spillover into the entire Horn of Africa. The TPLF accuses Eritrea of helping Addis Ababa with attacks on the region.