Tigray Problem Must Remain Domestic Issue, Unacceptable To Politicize It - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Tigray Problem Must Remain Domestic Issue, Unacceptable to Politicize It - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russia believes the conflict in Tigray must remain a domestic Ethiopian issue and that politicizing it in the UN Security Council is unacceptable, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a council's meeting on Friday.

After holding six closed meetings on the conflict between the Ethiopian government and the opposition Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the UN Security Council gathered to discuss the war in a public meeting for the first time on Friday.

"We believe it is unacceptable to politicize this problem, the situation in Tigray must remain a domestic issue of Ethiopia," Nebenzia said. "We believe that interference by the Security Council in solving it is counterproductive."

