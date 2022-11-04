Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia of attacks after peace deal

Tigrayan authorities on Friday accused Ethiopia's government of carrying out a drone strike on civilians, less than 48 hours after the warring parties signed a deal to end their bloody conflict

The breakthrough agreement sealed in South Africa has been hailed internationally as a key step towards stopping a war that began exactly two years ago on Friday.

A spokesman for the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) alleged that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government had carried out attacks against civilians in the Tigrayan city of Maychew on Thursday.

"According to sources at Lemlem-Karl Hospital, drone of #Ethiopia has attacked civilians," Kindeya Gebrehiwot said on Twitter.