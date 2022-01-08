UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Claim Dozens Killed In Drone Strike On IDP Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in drone strike on IDP camp

Tigrayan rebels claimed Saturday that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for people displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Tigrayan rebels claimed Saturday that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for people displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia.

Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Twitter that an attack on the camp in the small town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray "has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far".

The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ethiopian government officials.

However, a senior official at the main hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele told AFP that the hospital in the town of Shire where the victims were taken had reported 55 people dead and 126 injured.

Getachew did not say when the reported strike occurred.

The TPLF has been fighting forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since November 2020 in a brutal conflict that has killed thousands of people and created a deep humanitarian crisis.

TPLF fighters withdrew to their stronghold in Tigray at the end of December in the face of a military offensive that saw government forces retake a string of strategic towns.

There has been something of a lull in fighting since the TPLF retreat, although the rebels accuse the government of continuing to carry out deadly drone attacks on Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia.

The UN reported this week that three Eritrean refugees including two children had been killed in an air strike on a refugee camp in Tigray on Wednesday.

The region is under what the United Nations has called a de facto blockade that is preventing desperately needed supplies from reaching its six million people.

Access to Tigray is restricted and the region remains under a communications blackout, making it difficult to verify battlefield claims.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Mekele Ethiopia November December 2020 From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Secur ..

Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Security, Including on Syrian Borde ..

7 minutes ago
 Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant sla ..

Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant slalom

7 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother died in road acci ..

Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother died in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Muhammad Wasim wins election of DBA Multan

Muhammad Wasim wins election of DBA Multan

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over loss of lives ..

CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Murree

8 minutes ago
 President, Prime Minister condole over loss of liv ..

President, Prime Minister condole over loss of lives in Murree incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.