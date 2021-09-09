UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Deny Accusations Of Killing Over 100 Civilians In Ethiopia

Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) dismissed on Wednesday allegations that it killed over 100 civilians in Ethiopia's northeastern Amhara region.

Earlier this day, Ethiopian media reported that the Tigray rebels assassinated over 100 civilians in Ethiopians without specifying when the massacre happened.

"We categorically reject claims of our forces' involvement in the killing of civilians. We reiterate our call for an independent investigation into all atrocities, and our willingness to facilitate media access to areas under our control for independent verification of any allegations," the statement, published by TPLF representative Getachew Reda on Twitter, said.

The Ethiopian government and TPLF have been engaged in conflict since last November. In July, the rebels captured the city of Mekele, the administrative center of the Tigray region bordering Amhara. Although the government declared a ceasefire, TPLF launched an offensive and took control over most of the region's southern half.

