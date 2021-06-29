UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigray Rebels Repel Ethiopian Forces, Take Control Of Regional Capital - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Tigray Rebels Repel Ethiopian Forces, Take Control of Regional Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The rebels in Ethiopia's northern province of Tigray repelled state forces and took control over the regional administrative center, the city of Mekelle, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing correspondents at the scene.

According to earlier reports, as the Tigrayan fighters launched a counterattack, all officials of the Tigray interim administration fled from Mekelle.

The New York Times said that thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the advance of the Tigrayan rebels, known as the Tigray Defense Forces. Ethiopian soldiers were seen leaving Mekelle in vehicles.

Last November, the Ethiopian authorities accused the opposition Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base and mobilized troops, claiming that TPLF "armed and organized irregular militia units.

" The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then.

Late last year, Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael announced that Eritrea had sent troops across the border in support of Ethiopian government forces.

Over the eight months of the civil war, the Ethiopian government has been accused of human rights violations against the Tigrayan people.

On June 23, an Ethiopian airstrike on a village market killed over 50 and wounded another 100 in Tigray.

Related Topics

Vehicles New York Eritrea Ethiopia June November Border Market All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 minutes ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

11 minutes ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

23 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

24 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.