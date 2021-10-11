UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Say Ethiopian Troops Launched New Offensive On All Fronts

Tigray Rebels Say Ethiopian Troops Launched New Offensive on All Fronts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) controlling the northern Ethiopian state said on Monday that it came under a major new offensive of the Ethiopian troops loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"On the morning of October 11, 2021, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in a statement.

Tigray has a long-standing territory dispute with the neighboring Amhara region, whose fighters sided with Abiy Ahmed's forces to claim some of the contested land after government troops moved into the rebellious region in November.

Getachew said Tigray forces would defend their land against what he described as marauders. He pointed to the government's use of heavy artillery, tanks, rockets, drones and fighter jets as a proof of its "annihilationist intent."

"Our priority is to find a peaceful solution to the crisis that reestablishes the status quo ante, in which all invading forces must withdraw from all constitutionally established territories of Tigray," he said.

More than 2 millions have been displaced in Tigray during almost a year of fighting. TPLF rebels have recaptured most of the state's territory since June and moved into Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

