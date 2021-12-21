UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has pulled its troops out of Ethiopia's northern provinces of Amhara and Afar, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has pulled its troops out of Ethiopia's northern provinces of Amhara and Afar, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Monday.

"We have just completed the withdrawal of our forces from both #Amhara&#Afar regions. By doing so, we believe we have taken away whatever excuse the international community to explain its feet-dragging when it comes to putting pressure on #AbiyAhmed & his regional partners in crime to stop their genocidal campaign in Tigray," Reda tweeted.

The two regions are strategically located to the north of the capital Addis Ababa, and their takeover in November by the Tigray rebels and allied factions prompted the government to declare a six-month state of emergency and call for a nationwide civilian conscription and armament drive.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

