UrduPoint.com

Tigray Rebels Seize Ethiopia's City Of Kemise - Tigray External Affairs Office

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:02 PM

Tigray Rebels Seize Ethiopia's City of Kemise - Tigray External Affairs Office

Rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) together with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have occupied the Ethiopian town of Kemise located only 139 miles away from the capital of Addis Ababa, Tigray External Affairs Office spokesman Kindeya Gebrehiwot said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) together with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have occupied the Ethiopian town of Kemise located only 139 miles away from the capital of Addis Ababa, Tigray External Affairs Office spokesman Kindeya Gebrehiwot said on Thursday.

On November 3, TPLF said that it had formed a military alliance with OLA to jointly confront the government forces of Ethiopia in the coming days and weeks.

"OLA & TDF (Tigray Defense Forces, military wing of TPLF) jointly took over Kemise city of the Oromiya Special Zone of the Amhara Region & together are marching forward," Gebrehiwot said on Twitter.

In spring 2021, tensions esclated between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, which once dominated the political life of the country for almost 30 years. On Sunday, the rebels gained control of the town of Kombolcha, less 230 miles north of Addis Ababa, and are moving toward the capital. A state of emergency was declared in Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Addis Ababa Alliance Ethiopia November Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

8 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in ..

OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in 2021 - Russia's Novak

9 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road M ..

Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road Ministerial Forum for Internati ..

11 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in World Travel Market London 2021

21 minutes ago
 Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.