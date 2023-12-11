Open Menu

Tigres Progress To Liga MX Final

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tigres progress to Liga MX final

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) -- Midfielder Juan Pablo Vigon struck a first-half equalizer as defending champions Tigres UANL drew 1-1 at home to Pumas UNAM to reach the Liga MX final on Monday.

Pumas missed the chance to take the lead in the semifinal's second leg when Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman saved a Cesar Huerta penalty attempt after Javier Aquino's handball.

But the visitors made amends less than a minute later as Gabriel Fernandez headed home following a Pablo Bennevendo corner.

Tigres drew level through Vigon, who combined with Sebastian Cordova before drilling an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner.

Pumas suffered a blow 12 minutes from time when Bennevendo was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Diego Lainez.

Tigres defended steadily thereafter as they secured a 2-1 victory on aggregate following their 1-0 away win in the first leg.

Robert Siboldi's men will meet Club America in the final, to be played over two legs on December 14 and 17.

