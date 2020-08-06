Maria Moroz, the head of the campaign office of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, told Sputnik on Thursday that law enforcement agents had released her after "a conversation."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Maria Moroz, the head of the campaign office of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, told Sputnik on Thursday that law enforcement agents had released her after "a conversation."

Tikhanovskaya's press secretary said earlier in the day that Moroz was detained, but the Belarusian Interior Ministry refuted the information.

"Yes, they have just released me [from the Belarusian Interior Ministry's] department for fight against organized criminality and extremism," Moroz said, adding that she had been invited there "for a conversation.

"

"They told me they were not detaining me, they just invited me to go there, they took me there in a car," Moroz explained.

"They just warned me against organizing mass riots, they warned me about the responsibility. I told them we favor peaceful changes and fair elections, we do not want any massive unrest," Moroz went on to say.

Moroz did not tell Sputnik whether Tikhanovskaya's campaign office would stage an unauthorized rally later on Thursday in Minsk, as it had been planned previously.