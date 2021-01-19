Tikhanovskaya Asks for Assistance From OSCE for Safe Arrival to Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Belarusian opposition figure and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that she needs the assistance of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for a safe return to Belarus.

According to Tikhanovskaya's website, she held an online meeting with EU ambassadors to the OSCE on Monday to discuss the implementation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism and the establishment of an international body to investigate alleged crimes committed by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Together with the international community, I would like to find opportunities to return to Belarus safely. Since two criminal cases have been initiated against me involving international wanted lists, there should be special guarantees of my return," Tikhanovskaya said, according to her website.

She offered the OSCE to establish a contact platform for dialogue on resolving the political crisis in Belarus with the participation of the European Union, "democratic forces" in Belarus and representatives of the current authorities.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, in which Lukashenko won for the sixth time, mass opposition protests erupted in the country, which was suppressed by the security forces. The opposition believes that the elections were won by Tikhanovskaya.