Tikhanovskaya Asks UN Human Rights Council to Hold Special Session on Situation in Belarus

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Former presidential candidate in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Friday called on the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to convene a special session to discuss human rights violations in the country.

"Now, we, the Belarusian people, need the help of the United Nations in order to stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe," Tikhanovskaya said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council. "We ask the United Nations to condemn the use of excessive force by the Belarusian security services against protesters, suggest a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to discuss the human rights situation in Belarus."