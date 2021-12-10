UrduPoint.com

Tikhanovskaya Bemoans Insufficient Support From West At US Democracy Summit

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

Tikhanovskaya Bemoans Insufficient Support From West at US Democracy Summit

Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, criticized insufficient support for her cause from the West as she addressed the US-led virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, criticized insufficient support for her cause from the West as she addressed the US-led virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday.

"I feel confused. I don't understand what the difference between 'very deeply, strongly concerned' and 'gravely extremely seriously concerned' is,'" Tikhanovskaya told the summit. "Recently, I heard from one foreign minister I've met 'we did everything we could and nothing worked.' There was frustration and fatigue in his voice. Unfortunately. But Belarusians can't say: 'we did everything we could and nothing worked.'"

Tikhanovskaya went on to say that supporting democracy and Belarusians is "a process, not a one-time action."

"The international community is much more powerful than it pretends to be," she added.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election.

The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which subsided by February.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania soon after the election and is attempting to rally support from the West. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius refuses.

The two-day democracy summit brings together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the US-led summit for trying to designate on their own criteria which country is democratic and which not, especially in light of a decay of democracy in the West.

Beijing has said that the summit provokes a split and confrontation in the world, while Budapest stated that it does not need a "judge" that would assess the state of their democracy.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Turkey China Democracy Civil Society Minsk Split Budapest Vilnius Saudi Arabia Lithuania Hungary February August 2020 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Demands US, NATO Guarantees of Non-Deployme ..

Russia Demands US, NATO Guarantees of Non-Deployment of Strike Systems at Border ..

36 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Central Publ ..

US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Central Public Prosecutors Office - Treasu ..

39 seconds ago
 Biden says price rises start to slow but not as 'q ..

Biden says price rises start to slow but not as 'quickly as we'd like'

40 seconds ago
 CCG meeting discusses CCP's performance, reports o ..

CCG meeting discusses CCP's performance, reports on E-Commerce, SME sector

42 seconds ago
 POA announces programme of Queen Baton Relay for C ..

POA announces programme of Queen Baton Relay for Commonwealth Games

5 minutes ago
 Suspect in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack detained ..

Suspect in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack detained in Kyrgyzstan: official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.