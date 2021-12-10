Tikhanovskaya Bemoans Insufficient Support From West at US Democracy Summit

Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, criticized insufficient support for her cause from the West as she addressed the US-led virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, criticized insufficient support for her cause from the West as she addressed the US-led virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday.

"I feel confused. I don't understand what the difference between 'very deeply, strongly concerned' and 'gravely extremely seriously concerned' is,'" Tikhanovskaya told the summit. "Recently, I heard from one foreign minister I've met 'we did everything we could and nothing worked.' There was frustration and fatigue in his voice. Unfortunately. But Belarusians can't say: 'we did everything we could and nothing worked.'"

Tikhanovskaya went on to say that supporting democracy and Belarusians is "a process, not a one-time action."

"The international community is much more powerful than it pretends to be," she added.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election.

The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which subsided by February.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania soon after the election and is attempting to rally support from the West. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius refuses.

The two-day democracy summit brings together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Hungary, Russia, Saudi Arabia or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the US-led summit for trying to designate on their own criteria which country is democratic and which not, especially in light of a decay of democracy in the West.

Beijing has said that the summit provokes a split and confrontation in the world, while Budapest stated that it does not need a "judge" that would assess the state of their democracy.